German surfer rides Portuguese monster

When you imagine the world’s best big-wave surfers it’s unlikely you assume they are from Germany.

But as Europe’s first huge swells of the season began rolling in it was German Sebastian Steudtner who thrilled the crowd at big-wave spot Nazare, in Portugal.

He whipped into this 60-foot beast and raced the speed line out of harm’s way much to the delight of the crowd.

The swell and conditions were wild and windy and it never really looked rideable.

But Steudtner found the one good set.

"We thought that we wouldn't have surf. However, our team met in the morning and decided to go for it," Steudtner said.

"They were huge waves, but it was also very windy. We decided to stay together, I grabbed the tow rope and caught three waves.

"I was lucky on my third ride. The wave face was smooth, and there was hardly anyone in the water. (Brazilian surfer) Carlos Burle was on the jet ski, and he pulled me.

"I was very lucky to catch the biggest wave of this first big day in Nazare. I am more confident now."

