Man jumps out of crowd, comes second in marathon

Top 5 videos of the week

This guys cheeky plan went ever so close to coming off!

After jumping out of the crowd and only running the last kilometre of the race to nab a second-place finish in Kenya's Nairobi International Marathon, he was promptly disqualified. Points for effort though.

Football magician makes ball levitate

Goal celebrations were taken to a new level this week when a footballer mystified the crowd in the Venezuela Primera Division.

Is he a magician or is there something else at play here?

College football fight so violent game gets cancelled

Weeks after a referee attempted to punch their coach, the East Mississippi Community College football team was again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. While no refs were involved in a fight this time, they did have to call the game before halftime due to a brawl between EMMC and Mississippi Delta Community College.

Footballer's EPIC goal celebration failure

Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech was left red-faced after tumbling head first over an advertising board while racing toward the crowd to celebrate a goal during a Dutch football match.

Surfer narrowly survives notorious big wave spot

A board rider was lucky to escape serious injury after being washed onto the rocks following a wipe-out while tow surfing at a notorious big wave break on Cornwall, England, known as "The Widow Maker".

World Series inside-the-park home run

Alcides Escobar of the Kansas City Royals completes a play so rare it hasn't happened in over 100 years - a World Series inside-the-park home run.