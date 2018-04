Junior ice hockey players have followed in the footsteps of their professional heroes with a series of fights leading to a match being abandoned in Russia.

Brawls mar pee wee hockey match

Just like their heroes, the pee wee players decided violence was the best way to resolve tension during a tight match.

The initial brawl began with some pushing a shoving between two players before teammates rushed in.

In total three brawls erupted before officials put an end to the match.