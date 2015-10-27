At first glance this clip looks like a group of very much part-time runners.

Running backwards, filmed in reverse is kind of fun to watch

Part-time runners who are perhaps scared of some bumbling but decidedly slow monster in pursuit.

Perhaps the zombie apocalypse arrived in the middle of their fun run.

But after a few seconds you realise what is going on and the video becomes a strangely hypnotic and mildly amusing little clip.

So these guys are running their race backwards. But the video has then been played in reverse, so it looks as if they are running forwards and always looking over their shoulder, while going really slowly.