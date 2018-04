We've seen some incredible table tennis rallies of late, but this may just take the cake.

Amazing no-look table tennis shot

Simon Gauzy was taking on Gionis Panagiotis in a Liebherr Table Tennis Group C match recently when Gauzy pulled off a shot that had to be seen to be believed.

With the rally heating up, the Frenchman turned his back and hit a no-look shot down the line before winning the point.

