Uncoordinated MLB fan drops three foul balls

Here at The Stew, we see more than our fair share of fans going after foul balls each season.

Unco-ordinated MLB fan drops three foul balls

The results range from awfully impressive to hilariously awful, but even we can't remember seeing a performance quite like the one from this New York Yankees fan Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Sitting in the first row down the first base line, this fan botched not one, not two, but three tries to catch a ball.

How embarrassing!

Now the first attempt was admittedly a tough play. Standing up and turning his body to catch a pop up hit into the stands, the ball went right through his hands. OK, understandable. But still disappointing.

The second one was slightly less difficult. A ground ball hopped right into his arms, but he couldn't corral it, and the ball dropped back onto the field. Of course, our hero – that's probably not the right word – saved his best (worst) for last.

Taking pity in his ball-catching plight, a ball boy gently tossed him a ball. Just when he thought he had it all figured out and would have his moment of glory, the ball bounced right off his face.

Come on!

He did end up with the ball, however, after swallowing his pride and picking it off the ground as the woman sitting with him buried her head in her hands in shame.

You just know every baseball fan patiently waiting for his or her first opportunity to catch a ball at a big-league game is silently cursing this guy today.

More from Big League Stew