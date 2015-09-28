Chemistry problems took a wild turn in the Washington Nationals dugout when two teammates broke into a scuffle during their loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Baseball teammates get into scuffle in dugout

Reliever Johnathan Papelbon started barking at Bryce Harper, apparently because the latter didn’t hustle to first base during the eight inning.

When Harper returned to the dugout the two yelled at each other before Papelbon grabbed his teammate by the throat.

The two had to be separated by teammates with Harper not playing in the field in the ninth inning.

For the record, the Phillies won the match 12-5.