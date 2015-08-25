Take note kids - the race is never over until it's over, and US runner Molly Hurdle has discovered that the hard way.

Premature celebration costs runner bronze medal

A split second before crossing the finish line at the IAAF World Championships in Beijing, Huddle threw her arms in the air thinking she'd sealed the bronze medal.

MORE: When sporting celebrations go wrong

But to her dismay, compatriot Emily Infeld pipped her at the post to secure her spot on the podium.

And to make matters worse, she'd just run 10,000 metres to miss a medal because of complacency.

Huddle came in fourth behind Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot, Ethiopia's Gelete Burka and Infeld.

More celebrations gone wrong: