Cyclist recovering after being speared by giant splinter

Track cyclist Lisandra Guerra is recovering from one of the most grotesque injuries the sport has ever seen after being speared by a giant splinter.

The Cuban was competing in the Pan-American Games in Canada earlier this month when she fell, sliding on her back for several meteres.

Despite looking okay immediately after the fall, she was soon shocked when one of her support crew came to her aid, noticing a splinter protruding from her jersey.

Closer inspection revealed it to be massive, extending down the back of her left arm and up to one centimetre wide.

The incident resulted in an immediate investigation of the track’s surface before competition was allowed to continue.

Guerra, who was the Games' defending champion in the sprint, required four stitches for the injury.