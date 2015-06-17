Armless man throws ceremonial first pitch with his foot — and it's a strike

Tom Willis has thrown a baseball at an MLB park before. And what we mean by that is Willis, who was born without arms, holds a baseball with his foot, between his toes, winds up and lets it fly toward home plate.

He's done this at more than 20 MLB stadiums in the past, but it's still remarkable each and every time. He did it again Monday night at AT&T Park, before the San Francisco Giants took on the Seattle Mariners. And this one was ever better than when we saw Willis last summer. This was a perfect strike.

Willis' first pitches are part of his Pitch for Awareness tour, which hit two MLB parks in 2014 and was making its first stop of 2015 on Monday. His motto is "No Hands, No Arms, No Problem" and he's taken that seriously in life. He's earned a bachelor's and master's degree, worked as a video producer and now is a motivational speaker.

Most things Willis would need to do with his hands — like cooking, writing, dressing himself — he's learned to do with his feet. That includes throwing a baseball. Topps even issued a baseball card of Willis as part of its 2015 series, in which a number of celebrity first pitches were highlighted.

He certainly deserves it more than 50 Cent.