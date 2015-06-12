A pair of springboard divers taking part in the South East Asian Games have become worldwide stars after their unfortunate efforts went viral across the internet.

Springboard divers become global superstars after pair of epic fails

John Elmerson Fabriga of the Philippines was trying his fourth dive in the 3m springboard competition at the event in Singapore when he suffered a total disaster and landed with all the grace of an albatross who has just been bullseyed with a sniper rifle.

Whether it was in solidarity or not we're unsure, but his Filipino team-mate John David Pahoyo was up next - and produced an equally disastrous (though probably marginally less painful) fail.

Both men scored zero points for their dives - but they were unabashed about their blunder. And rightly so, considering that they remain elite athletes brave enough to take on one of the scariest disciplines in sport.

“This was not the first time I failed a dive, and I was not the first one who did so,” Pahoyo said later.

"I am still proud because not all of us has the privilege to represent our country in a big sporting event like this.

"Why share our failed dives, when you can share the dives that we did well?"

