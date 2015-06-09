VIDEO: Sir Bradley Wiggins likens hour world record to childbirth, backlash ensues

Sir Bradley Wiggins says his UCI world hour record at the Olympic velodrome is the "closest I will come to knowing what it’s like to have a baby".

Wiggins smashed the UCI world hour record on Sunday with an official distance of 54.526 km at London's Lee Valley VeloPark.

Alex Dowsett's record of 52.937km was smashed out of the ball park. It is the fifth time in eight months the record has gone.

Wiggins - who undertook six weeks of intensive training ahead of the blue riband event for the furthest distance travelled in one hour - rode into history, destroying the 52.937 set by Dowsett in Manchester.

Wiggins in jovial form late into the eve last night me: "go on then, howas that?" Him: "How'd you think that was, harder than childbirth" 😂 — Matt Rabin (@mattrabin) June 8, 2015

But, inevitably, it did not take long for the backlash to kick in after Wiggins's comments, comparing cycling to childbirth.

Sir Bradley Wiggins thinks that cycling is like childbirth - but men never know that level of hurt, according to a Dr http://t.co/OEa2kWFzcc — Telegraph Men (@TelegraphMen) June 8, 2015

Like to hear Wiggins' wife's view on world hour distance record 'being the closest a man can get to childbirth' http://t.co/edEgtauFGR — Kevin Gannon (@kgannon1) June 8, 2015

Bradley Wiggins said his hour of pain was the closest he'd come to childbirth. Try 22 hours of it, Wiggo. — Laura Kemp (@Laurajanekemp) June 7, 2015

Because riding a bike for an hour in front of 6,000 people is EXACTLY the same as childbirth. #Wiggins https://t.co/mpKRk8j0R5 — Anisa Subedar (@OnlyAnisa) June 8, 2015

The 2012 Tour de France winner, four-time Olympic gold medalist and multiple world champion on road and track, covered 219 laps in 60 agonising minutes, maintaining his record-setting pace despite concerns about the slight slowing effect of high air pressure in London.

Wiggins said breaking the world hour distance record, one of the toughest and oldest challenges in cycling, might be the closest a man could come to childbirth.

"That’s the closest I will come to knowing what it’s like to have a baby," although he did not mention what his wife, Cath, had to say.

"There’s not many Tour winners have done it, in the modern era there are five of us. I always compare myself to the greats and I am just glad to be in the company of those guys.

"To get up there and do that … to put yourself on the line takes a lot of courage and it’s a mental game as much as anything.

"My wife and children know so much about air pressure now; on a freak day, say 980 millibars maybe, I’d have got close to Chris Boardman’s record."

