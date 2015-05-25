After shutting out the New York Rangers in game five of the Eastern Conference Final, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop was asked about a significantly more painful moment before the contest.

Goaltender floored by puck to the groin. Source: YouTube

Did he take a puck to a "delicate region" during warm-ups?

"You hit the nail on the head there," he told Scott Oake of Hockey Night In Canada, as millions of fans wince simultaneously.

Bishop took a Nikita Nesterov shot to the lower extremities, crumpled to the ice and left warm-ups.

"His close ones, that he’s close to in life, were probably a little nervous," said coach Jon Cooper.

But his starting the pivotal game was never in doubt, and Bishop shut out a Rangers team that hung 10 goals on him in the last two games.

Which naturally means someone else will have to smack a puck at his under carriage before game six, because hockey is nothing if not a superstitious sport.

