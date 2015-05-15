Cyclist suffers horrific arm injury in Giro d’Italia crash

Cyclist Daniele Colli has suffered a gruesome injury in the Giro D'Italia, with one of his arms left facing the wrong direction after a sickening crash..

Cyclist Daniele Colli suffers horrific arm injury. Source: YouTube

The Nippo Vini Fantini rider's race ended when he went down during the stage six sprint finish.

It is estimated Colli was travelling at more than 60km/h when he was struck by a fans' camera zoom lens that was protruding over a barrier.

Colli was filmed lying sideways on his left elbow, breathing heavily, in shock and clearly distressed.

While his horrific injury isn't clearly evident at first sight, replays show the arm he is leaning on is actually bent in the wrong direction.

Spectator with a long lens causes crash. Know the size of your rig camera peeps :( #giro pic.twitter.com/S6BCz9V1AF — Procrastinations (@visibleprocrast) May 14, 2015

According to the team’s Twitter account, the 33-year-old broke his arm in the collision that involved several other riders, including race leader Alberto Contador.

“Daniel is alert, has a broken arm and went to the hospital for an examination,” the team said.

It is the second crash in this year’s Giro d’Italia caused by a spectator.

On Sunday, during the second stage of the race, a spectator caused a 30-bike pileup when he crossed the barricade on his own bicycle to join the peloton.