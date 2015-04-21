Randy Pierce may not have been among the contenders to win the Boston Marathon, but he’s unquestionably one of the most remarkable people taking part.

Blind runner makes inspirational recovery to take on the Boston Marathon

Pierce went blind at the age of 22 after the ravaging effects of a neurological disease took his sight from him in just two weeks.

If that wasn’t challenging enough, the disease was to take even more of a toll on his body 17 years later as he started experiencing balancing problems.

He was soon diagnosed with a damaged cerebellum and restricted to life in a wheelchair.

“There was a moment of self-pity,” Pierce told Sports Illustrated. “That’s okay as long as you don’t stay there too long. I stayed in a wheelchair one year, eight months and 21 days. That tells you how I felt about it. It was hard.”

Doctors believed that he would be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life but after a series of operations Pierce was able to stand with crutches.

After his sixth surgery he could stand with the aid of a stick. Significantly, that was a hiking stick.

"They wanted something that would work for a tall guy, so they handed me a hiking stick,” he said. “And it worked for me. And that ultimately led me to mountains, hiking.”

After hiking came the desire for competition, a desire for road racing. Running with a husband-and-wife team, Boston will be Pierce’s fourth marathon this year and he’s hoping for a time of around three hours, 45 minutes.

"Team With a Vision", Randy Pierce and friends, reach the halfway point at 1:53:26 — John Doyle (@JohnDoyle603) April 20, 2015

“I’ve got a husband-and-wife team. The husband is going to run the first 12.4 with me. That’s the official transition point. And he’ll pass me on to her at that point. She’s actually the faster runner, so I’m hoping for a strong finish,” he said.

“There was a time when I thought everything important is no longer possible in my life. I think it’s natural for anybody who’s dealing with loss. I had to learn how to build trusts and bonds, and with good support, I started finding out, hey, you can do anything you want, just differently."

More from World of Sport