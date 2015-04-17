ESPN reporter Britt McHenry suspended following verbal tirade

(Warning: obscene language in video above)

Britt McHenry was suspended once the video leaked.Source: Twitter

ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has been suspended for one week after security footage surfaced of her berating a parking garage attendant.

A clearly agitated McHenry was in no mood to have her car towed, but her horrible behaviour was certainly out of line.

"I'm in the news, sweetheart. I will f****ng sue this place," McHenry said.

"That's why I have a degree and you don't," she continued as she muttered under her breath, "I wouldn't work at a scumbag place like this. Makes my skin crawl even being here."

In the video, the attendant warns McHenry that she was being recorded at the time, however the reporter continued to berate her.

"Yep, that's all you care about, is just taking people's money. With no education, no skillset. Just wanted to clarify that,” McHenry said.

"Do you feel good about your job? "Why, because I have a brain and you don't?”

McHenry later apologised for her comments, writing on Twitter: "In an intense and stressful moment, I allowed my emotions to get the best of me and said some insulting and regrettable things. As frustrated as I was, I should always choose to be respectful and take the high road. I am so sorry for my actions and will learn from this mistake."