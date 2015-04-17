British snowboarder becomes first man to land 'impossible' trick

If you're not a keen snowboarder, you'd probably think that a 'Quad Cork 1800' is either a high-end laptop or else a vintage four-pack of Guinness.

Billy Morgan in action at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Source: Getty

You'd be wrong. It turns out to be a barmy trick which involves leaping into the air, spinning upside down four times, rotating horizontally five times, and then somehow landing and carrying on in a straight line.

No wonder it was always thought to be impossible, right? After all, the previous best trick landed was a mere Triple Cork 1620.

But British snowboarder Billy Morgan believed otherwise, and roped in a group of guys to spend nearly a week building a huge snow ramp on which to prove the world wrong.

Doing such things is made considerably more practical when you have the to-all-intents-and-purposes-bottomless Red Bull extreme sports cash fund at your disposal.

"So stoked," said Morgan afterwards.

"I’ve been thinking about this for so long, it’s such a relief to have it done. It could have been cleaner, but I’m still pumped!"

It could 'have been cleaner'? Perhaps, but it could also have landed him in traction for six weeks. Congraulations to Billy for a true balls-of-steel effort.