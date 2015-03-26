Wrestler died almost instantly from injury

Mexican wrestler Pedro Aguayo died almost instantly from injuries sustained in the ring last weekend, according to authorities.

Pedro Aguayo. Source: Supplied

Deputy prosecutor for Baja California state, Gilberto Cota Alanis, says an autopsy found Aguayo suffered three fractured vertebrae and was dead by the time he reached hospital.

Medical staff tried for 90 minutes to revive him.

The 35-year-old Aguayo was the son of retired wrestling legend Pedro "Perro" Aguayo.

He was hurt during a match in Tijuana early on Saturday after a flying kick by another wrestler.

Video footage showed Aguayo hanging motionless from the ropes for about two minutes before receiving medical attention.