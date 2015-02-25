This truly is one of the greatest table tennis shots you are ever likely to see.

VIDEO: Is this the best table tennis shot you've ever seen?

And chances are if he tried it 100 times more it is doubtful he could hit it as perfectly again.

But that doesn’t matter. He hit the pirouetting, round-the-back shot that sweetly and with such a supreme level of nonchalance that at first you wonder if the video is a fake.

The clip emerged after a game between two ‘Team Nexy USA’ hopefuls.

The audience of one goes nuts after he finally realizes just what he saw.

The opponent at the end of the table cannot quite believe it either.

The player who hit the miraculous shot can only lift his hands in the air and walk to the other end of the table to console his bewildered opponent.

It is a cracking shot.