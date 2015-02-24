CCC issues arrest timeline

Any further arrests of current or former sportspeople related to the investigation into an alleged cocaine trafficking syndicate in South-East Queensland will occur by the end of this week or early next week.

The Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) of Queensland issued a statement on Tuesday to clarify its position but stated that further arrests were possible at a later stage should new evidence surface.

Gold Coast Titans State of Origin stars David Taylor and Greg Bird, along with Beau Falloon, Kalifa Faifai Loa and Jamie Dowling, face charges stemming from a Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into an alleged drug trafficking syndicate.

Former Titan Joe Vickery and Queensland Reds star Karmichael Hunt are also among those facing court next month.

“Based on current information, the CCC expects any further arrests of current or former sportspeople will occur by the end of this week or early next week,” the statement read. “However, if new information comes to hand the CCC may consider further arrests.”

The CCC also denied leaking information to the media and clarified its jurisdictional limitations.

“There have been a number of inaccurate media reports about this ongoing investigation. The CCC understands there is a high level of interest in this investigation from a number of organisations and the media. However, the CCC cautions against the use of information from sources other than the CCC.

“The CCC is a Queensland state agency. The CCC does not have the legislative basis to investigate offences that occur in other jurisdictions. Speculation that the CCC is investigating matters in other jurisdictions is therefore inaccurate.”

“The CCC’s public statements have indicated this investigation is focused on a cocaine trafficking syndicate operating in South-East Queensland. At no stage has the CCC alleged any individuals charged in the last week have been trafficking cocaine or that there is a syndicate operating primarily in sporting organisations.

“Consistent with previous media releases, the CCC will allege individuals served with a Notice to Appear in Court arranged for the supply of cocaine for personal use or to on-supply cocaine to friends and colleagues (see previous media releases).

“The CCC will not allege any of the individuals charged in the last week used illegal substances in a performance enhancing capacity.”