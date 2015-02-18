Okay, so it's pretty hard to watch, but boy is it inspiring.

VIDEO: Gutsy marathon runner heroically crawls over line

Hyvon Ngetich showed guts and determination rarely seen when she took to crawling over the line in the Austin Marathon.

The Kenyan runner was certainly not doing so as she crawled in agonising fashion to complete the final stages of the 26.2 mile event.

She had been leading the race when she suddenly 'hit the wall' with her energy completely sapped.

AMAZING: Kenyan runner #HyvonNgetich came 3rd at the #AustinMarathon by crawling to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/MdcW21Ri5d — Mõ SheikHz (@MosheikHz) February 17, 2015

Hyvon Ngetich's story teaches us a very important lesson. Never EVER give up because Persistence and Determination will get you a reward — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) February 17, 2015

Such an inspiring finish at Austin Marathon. Congrats Hyvon Ngetich. #neverquit pic.twitter.com/Fvj2903nnA — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) February 16, 2015

Utterly determined to finish the race, the 29-year-old crawled over the finish line on her hands and knees, eventually finishing third.

Remarkably, Ngetich refused the wheelchair and help offered by race volunteers as she dragged her body to the end of the race.

She was just so focused on completing the race without assistance that she resorted to hauling herself over the line.

