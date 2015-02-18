VIDEO: Gutsy marathon runner heroically crawls over line

Okay, so it's pretty hard to watch, but boy is it inspiring.
Hyvon Ngetich showed guts and determination rarely seen when she took to crawling over the line in the Austin Marathon.
The Kenyan runner was certainly not doing so as she crawled in agonising fashion to complete the final stages of the 26.2 mile event.
She had been leading the race when she suddenly 'hit the wall' with her energy completely sapped.
Utterly determined to finish the race, the 29-year-old crawled over the finish line on her hands and knees, eventually finishing third.
Remarkably, Ngetich refused the wheelchair and help offered by race volunteers as she dragged her body to the end of the race.
She was just so focused on completing the race without assistance that she resorted to hauling herself over the line.
