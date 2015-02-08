Ricky Hatton was left to regret tweeting that he was away after his house in Greater Manchester was burgled.

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton tweets he's away, has house burgled

The British boxing hero had watches worth $55,000 and a large number of 500 euro notes stolen during the break in at his home, it has been reported by the BBC.

Thieves broke in and ransacked the former world champion's house after he had revealed on Twitter that he was going to be away.

Hatton was appearing in London for a TV appearance on Sky Sports show Soccer AM.

He was then watching Manchester City's match against Chelsea.

Unfortunately for him, he told his 424,000 followers:

Off to London shortly.On @SoccerAM in the morning with my good mate @1jamesbeattie Then at the city Chelsea game after. Great day tommorow.👍 — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) January 30, 2015

The burglary occurred at his house in Hyde between January 30 and February 2, police said.

As a result of the incident a 37-year-old woman has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Among the watches stolen was a Rolex Yachtmaster, worth an eye-watering $40,000.

Det Con Marc Baker said: "These were some valuable and quite distinctive timepieces and we hope that this will assist us in tracking these items and the offenders down.

"One was a gold Rolex Yachtmaster worth £20,000, while the other was a stainless steel Rolex Explorer worth £8,000.

"Similarly, the euros were in large denomination notes not typically used by the public."

Sadly for Hatton, the tweet he sent telling his followers of his absence will be one he likely really regrets.

