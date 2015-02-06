84-year-old nails strike on first-ever attempt at ten-pin bowling

Call it beginner's luck, but one grandmother managed to send a bowling alley into raptures with her very first attempt.

84-year-old nails strike on first attempt at ten-pin bowling

Ten-pin bowling is a tough sport to master, particularly without hours and hours of dedication and practice.

But an 84-year-old grandmother put most amateurs - and perhaps even some professionals - to shame with a quite stunning first effort.

After being taken through how to hold the ball and direct it by a helpful family member, the wonderfully composed elderly lady got right on with delivering the ball down the lane.

The video, which has since gone viral, was uploaded by Alberto Ascoli, accompanied by the simple message: "First pitch of the grandmother and strike with the public into raptures!"

Without the need for a practice attempt or two, she simply tossed the ball down the lane and soaked up the wild applause from her family and additional bystanders.

It was a heartwarming scene as the 84-year-old waved and enjoyed the ovation from a neighbouring lane along with her family.

And no, the barriers were not up to assist her, either - how dare anyone even think that for a second.

Bravo!

