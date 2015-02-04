Hafthor Bjornsson - aka 'The Mountain' Gregor Clegane from TV series Game of Thrones - was crowned World's Strongest Man in 2014.

'The Mountain' breaks 1000-year weightlifting record

And to remove any doubt about the tag, Bjornsson has broken a world record that reportedly stood for 1000 years.

What did he do? He took five steps while carrying a log that weighed 640 kilograms.

Check it out in the video above, which comes with the following explanation:

A thousand years after the stories tell of Orm Storolfson who carried the mast of the viking ship Ormen Lange on his own shoulders, Hafthór Björnsson was the first to carry the 640 kg log for a mere five steps - as the first to do so since the viking days.