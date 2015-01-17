It may look like scenes from the MLB in the US but the above all-in brawl took place right here in Australia on Friday night.

Wild pitch sparks all-in brawl

The ABL clash descended into chaos after Adelaide Bite pitcher Tony Vocca hit Melbourne Aces veteran and former Major Leaguer Brad Harman.

The incident cleared both benches, the culmination of a tense clash that had been threatening to boil over for several innings.

"It’s a bit of entertainment for the fans, but no, you don’t like to see that,” Adelaide outfielder Mitch Dening said.

"They threw at one of our batters, we threw at one of theirs; they didn’t like it. That stuff happens [...] but hopefully that’s gone from today and doesn’t carry on tomorrow.”

The Bite went on to win, 8-2, bringing themselves within two wins of clinching the ABL minor premiership, and playing for a chance to claim the Claxton Shield for the first time since 1980.