Magnus Carlsen actually dropped off as he played a key match in a head-to-head clash to decide the best player in the world – yet still somehow managed a draw.

Chess Grand Master falls asleep during game

"I wasn't in the best of shape," said Carlsen, who drew Game 8 of the World Chess Championship with Viswantahan Anand to retain his one-point lead.

