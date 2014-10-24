Controversial American athlete Lolo Jones says she has no problems feeling sympathetic for Oscar Pistorius, because her father also went to prison for homicide.

Drama-plagued athlete Lolo Jones 'feels' for Oscar Pistorius

Speaking to TMZ recently at LAX Airport, Jones was asked if she agreed with Pistorius's five-year sentence.

She opened up about her father's life sentence for murder, and why it's made her 'non-judgmental' about Oscar.

"It’s hard for me because I actually have a dad who is in prison for murder", Jones revealed.

"I’m one of the most non-judgmental people...there’s always two sides to the story."

Jones said she's praying for both families involved, but refused to condemn Pistorius.

"On one hand the family would be suffering but then you have Oscar as well so it's hard."

The 32-year-old athlete was an accomplished hurdler before trying her hand at bobsled at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

In doing so she joined a short list of athletes to represent their country at the Winter and Summer Games.

She has come under fire in her career for gaining fame based on her looks, rather than her ability.

Critics have compared her to tennis's Anna Kournikova, who had never won a WTA Tour singles tournament but became well-known after appearing in numerous photo shoots and product advertisements.