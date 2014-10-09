Terrifying canyon descent sees cyclist land astonishing 22-metre backflip

Jeff Herbertson managed to land a 22-metre jump across a canyon but his fast and furious descent was just as terrifying.
In this clip from Red Bull Rampage 2014, Herbertson used his GoPro camera to show us mere mortals just what it looks like to career down a canyon on a bike.
Frankly, it is downright scary. Right from the very start of his run, the pace is incredible and it barely lets up.
And the highlight, of course, is his death-defying 73-foot leap, which he decided to take as a backflip. As you do.
It all amounts to quite staggering footage.
