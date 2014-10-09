Jeff Herbertson managed to land a 22-metre jump across a canyon but his fast and furious descent was just as terrifying.

Terrifying canyon descent sees cyclist land astonishing 22-metre backflip

In this clip from Red Bull Rampage 2014, Herbertson used his GoPro camera to show us mere mortals just what it looks like to career down a canyon on a bike.

Frankly, it is downright scary. Right from the very start of his run, the pace is incredible and it barely lets up.

And the highlight, of course, is his death-defying 73-foot leap, which he decided to take as a backflip. As you do.

It all amounts to quite staggering footage.

