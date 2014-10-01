After a grueling 162-game regular season, America’s Major League Baseball playoffs are underway.

Ultimate guide to Major League Baseball postseason

Ten teams became nine when the Kansas City Royals defeated the Oakland Athletics in the American Wild Card game, and the first game of October certainly didn't fail to impress.

But if you’re not well-versed in the sport affectionately known as ‘America’s pastime’ don’t worry – here is a team-by-team rundown of the playoffs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST - BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Regular Season record: 96-66

The Orioles won the American League East for the first time 17 years after trumping the mighty New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Their 96 wins on the regular season was good for second-best out of all 30 teams thanks to big-hitting sluggers Chris Davis and Nelson Cruz, who helped Baltimore to the most home runs out of any team with 211 on the season. They will come up against another powerful offensive team in the Detroit Tigers in the best-of-five Division series.

Star Player: Adam Jones – Centre Field

Jones has been a mainstay in the Orioles outfield for the past seven seasons, and an All-Star the last three. He slugged 29 home runs in the regular season and had 96 RBI (runners batted in).

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL - DETROIT TIGERS

Regular Season record: 90-72

It took Detroit until the very last day of the regular season to clinch the AL Central, their fourth division crown in as many years. They are led by three stellar pitchers in Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and David Price, as well as arguably the best player in the game – Miguel Cabrera.

Star Player: Miguel Cabrera – First Base

The reigning two-time AL MVP had another monster year, leading a number of offensive categories. The slugger has a history of performing in the postseason, and will be out to do so again this year.

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST - LOS ANGELES ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

Regular Season record: 98-64

The Angels ran away with the AL West, finishing ahead of their nearest opponents by 10 games. Their division crown is the first since 2009, largely thanks to their 773 total runs scored – the most by any team in the American League. They will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs thanks to their Major League-leading 98 wins.

Star Player: Mike Trout – Centre Field

23-year-old Trout looks almost an odds-on favourite to win the AL MVP for 2014 after claiming Rookie of the Year in 2011. His spectacular plays in the outfield are only matched by his ability to crush the ball out of any stadium in the majors.

AMERICAN LEAGUE WILD CARD – KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Regular Season record: 89-73

The Royals are playing in their first postseason since 1985, but will have to get through the Wild Card game after finishing one game behind the Tigers in the AL Central. They will give the ball to their ace pitcher James Shields, who had a phenomenal year after coming over from Tampa Bay.

Star Player: Alex Gordon – Left Field

Gordon’s impressive all-around game has seen him work his way into the AL MVP conversation this year. He has stuck with the Royals through thick and thin and has earned a much-deserved postseason berth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST - WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Regular Season record: 96-66

The Nationals comfortably won the NL East by 17 games in 2014 after trailing the Atlanta Braves at the season’s halfway mark. They are arguably the hottest team heading into October after pitcher Jordan Zimmerman’s remarkable no-hitter on the regular season’s final day. The Nationals have never won a World Series crown, but will be out to change that this year.

Star Player: Bryce Harper – Left Field

Former Rookie of the Year Bryce Harper can be an enigma at times, but is one of the game’s most devastating players when on song. Struggles with attitude and enthusiasm at times, but has the ability to lead Washington to a maiden World Series crown.

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL - ST LOUIS CARDINALS

Regular Season record: 90-72

The Cardinals clinched the NL Central on the final day of the regular season and are headed to their fourth consecutive postseason. The 2011 World Series champions will come up against the much-feared Los Angeles Dodgers, who they sent packing from last year’s playoffs.

Star Player: Yadier Molina – Catcher

Molina is hands-down the best catcher in the major leagues and is in a league of his own defensively, with six career gold gloves. Even though he spent a fair portion of the year injured, he still managed to lead his side into October.

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST - LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Regular Season record: 94-68

The Dodgers won 94 games on the regular season – their most since 2009. They have appeared in the postseason five times in the last nine years thanks to big years from Yasiel Puig, Adrian Gonzalez and ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Star Player: Clayton Kershaw – Pitcher

The reigning NL Cy Young winner (best pitcher in the league) won a remarkable 21 games for the Dodgers in 2014 with a miniscule ERA (earned run average) of 1.77 – the best in the majors. The Dodgers are virtually guaranteed to win any game he pitches in.

NATIONAL LEAGUE WILD CARD - PITTSBURGH PIRATES/SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Pirates Regular Season record: 88-74

The Pirates won the inaugural NL Wild Card game last year and face the exact same prospect in 2014. Pittsburgh were agonizingly close to claiming the division crown, but fell to the Cardinals thanks to a loss on the regular season’s final day.

Star Player: Andrew McCutchen – Centre Field

The defending NL MVP had another outstanding year for the Pirates and was arguably better in 2014. A ‘five-tool player’, McCutchen can beat you with his bat, glove, arm and speed, as he showed with 25 home runs, 83 RBI and 18 stolen bases this season.

Giants Regular Season record: 88-74

The World Series champions in 2010 and 2012, the Giant are back for another crack after a disappointing 2013 season. Their roster boats a number of players who were part of both those championship teams, meaning they know how to get the job done in October.

Star Player: Buster Posey – Catcher

Former Rookie of the Year and MVP Buster Posey is a pillar of strength behind the plate for the Giants. He smashed 22 home runs and had 89 RBI in 2014.