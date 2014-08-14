Whether you agree with it or not, tradition dictates that if you're a Chicago Cubs fan and you catch an opposing home run at Wrigley Field, you need to throw the ball back. That's why Cubs fan Mike Pullin came prepared to Monday's game and showed us twice just how slick he is.

Old man pulls off incredible catch, then throws back different ball

First of all, Pullin, 65, made a great catch on a Mark Reynolds home-run ball in the second inning of the Cubs' 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was sitting in the last row of Wrigley's bleachers and reached over the railing to make the catch — essentially like an outfielder making a grab over the wall. It's a catch that many men half his age wouldn't have made, so Pullin deserves plenty of props for that alone.

Behold the awesome still image from the Chicago Tribune:

Study this photo by @NuccioDiNuzzo /Chicago Tribune .. EVERY part of it is awesome. pic.twitter.com/Se3sCPnAZ8 — Chi Trib Photo (@ChiTribPhoto) August 12, 2014

He's in the Illinois State Bowling Hall of Fame, so Pullin's Wrigley Field catch and switcheroo isn't even his best athletic moment.

Leave it to a bowler to have a spare with him when he needs it.

