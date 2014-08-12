“Throw like a girl” has a whole new meaning.

13-year old girl throws 70mph pitches in Little League

Star pitcher Mo’Ne Davis lead her Taney Dragons baseball team into the Little League World Series behind her rocket arm.

The 13-year-old became the first girl to throw a complete game shutout in a Little League World Series-clinching game, even more impressive was the 70mph fastballs and three-hit, six-strikeout effort she delivered to boys her own age.

Davis will become only the 17th girl to play in the Little League World Series in 68 years and she is looking to leave her mark on the tournament.

"We're trying to put the name Taney out there in the world to let everyone know that inner-city kids can make a big difference in the baseball industry," Mo'Ne said.

"Just throw strikes. That's all you gotta do is throw strikes."

She’s not just the best pitcher on her team or in the tournament either, her coaches say she is the best pitcher in the state for her age.

In a team where she is the star, she has no trouble fitting in with the boys.

“You get treated differently, but not always. You get treated the same most of all because we’re all just playing one sport," she said.