It seems like every four years we ask the same question about the Commonwealth Games – do we really care?

Are the Commonwealth Games still relevant?

And with Glasgow 2014 just about to begin, the relevance of the event has again been called into question.

More than a million tickets have been sold for this year’s Games, and the majority of events are sold out.

Scotland has spent more than a billion dollars for the show, but will it be worth it?

The 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi featured 6,081 athletics, 21 sports and 272 events. India spent $8.5 billion, but all they ended up with was a massive debt, some disused stadiums and a few lawsuits.

Speculation is rife that countries are no longer interested in bidding for the Games.

Australians in particular find it hard to identify with the ‘Commonwealth’ aspect of the event, as we are a nation not really defined by the British Empire any more.

And the biggest criticism of the Commonwealth Games is its inability to attract ‘big name’ athletes.

Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Stephanie Rice and legendary long-distance runner Kaster Semenya all withdrew from the Delhi Games.

Bolt is set to compete in Glasgow, but only in the 4x100m relay.

So if a world record holder doesn’t even care enough to compete in the event that he has dominated for a decade, why should the fans pay any attention?

But the lack of high-profile stars might actually create a more level playing field and give some young athletes the chance to shine on the international stage.

“I'm a stickler for tradition, I love it,” says Australian spokesperson Ian Hanson.

“I think it would be terrible to dissipate.”

John Dawanincura, from the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, has hit out at critics.

“A lot of people have their opinions, but getting 71 nations here is a testament that most everyone is in favour of them,” he said. “We're a family of nations, and I hope we retain them forever.”

It seems the jury is still out on whether or not we actually need the Commonwealth Games, but regardless of their relevance, they’re about to begin and Glasgow has the chance to show that they should stick around.