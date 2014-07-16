Canadian runner Adam Campbell bolted to a third place finish at the Hardrock 100 ultramarathon after being struck by lightning - in the head.

Runner struck by lightning, finishes third in ultramarathon

The Hardrock 100 ultramarathon, a 160km race through the American desert in the height of summer, is hard enough, but would you fancy completing the race despite being struck in the head by lightning half-way round?

NOT UNLESS YOU'RE ABSOLUTELY INSANE.

That is the only sensible inference to take from the actions of Adam Campbell of Canada, who was struck by lightning.

In the head.

And yet he kept on running.

Incredibly, Campbell managed to get round after he and a pacer were caught in the thunderstorm beyond the 60-mile aid station.

Just as the pair approached the highest point of the 100.5-mile course around Handies Peak, he was struck. Remarkably, that did not end his race.

Campbell went on to finish in 25 hours, 56 minutes, and 36 seconds - around 49 minutes behind second place.

Adam Campbell (@Arcteryx) takes third at the 2014 Hardrock 100 in 25:56:46. #HR100 pic.twitter.com/di1NyXHMxY — iRunFar (@iRunFar) July 12, 2014

Vancouver's Adam Campbell, 3rd in #Hardrock100 , after a terrifying brush with lightning at 14,000 ft. Sunday's DH. pic.twitter.com/p1Ws6AS1Dw — DurangoHerald (@DurangoHerald) July 13, 2014

Adam Campbell (suit marathon guy) looking strong. He did a marathon in a suit, as I'm sure you've heard. #HR100 pic.twitter.com/ByKg3UHeoc — Carey Cuprisin (@CareyCuprisin) July 11, 2014

"Wow, that was a hard race," he said with delicious understatement after the race to Competitor Magazine.

"That course is legit - even without the lightning."

This article originally appeared on Eurosport