The strangest 'homerun' in Minor League baseball?

Perhaps one of the strangest occurrences in Minor League baseball, fans and commentators were left bewildered when what appeared to be a great homerun hit was in fact caught in the outfield during a game between Syracuse Chiefs and the Indianapolis Indians.

The timing was so coincidental it appeared the Chiefs' Emmanuel Buriss had hit a fly ball over the top of Indians centre fielder Gregory Polanco, before the ball bounced on top of the wall and out for a 'home run'.

Fans were gobsmacked, however, when Polanco spun around and threw the ball back towards the pitcher.

Only did a slow-motion replay reveal the 'homerun' ball was not the game ball, but rather one being used by children in the batting cage behind the field.

The children's ball was tossed up at the precise time the game ball would have if it had bounced on the wall, instead Polanco had made a crucial catch.

Syracuse announcer Kevin Brown said the bizarre scenario was one of the most fascinating of his calling career.

"It's one of the highlights of my career," Brown said on his radio call.

"I recommend fans watch the clip on mute."