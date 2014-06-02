Co-founder confirms correct pronunciation of 'Nike'

Nike co-founder and chairman Philip Knight has finally settled one of the world's greatest pub debates – how do you pronounce 'Nike'?

Fifty years after the iconic sportswear company was founded, there has still been some confusion as to whether Nike is a one-syllable or two-syllable word.

Not anymore.

After years of arguing, British students Ben Martin and Kendal Peters decided to settle the debate once and for all and sent a letter to Knight's office in the United States.

Knight, to his credit, took the time to respond and post the letter back to the pair:

"We had had this friendly bet between us for a while now and decided to write to Phillip Knight to once and for all settle one of life's biggest unanswered questions," they told The Daily Mail.

"We included a stamped addressed envelope inside the letter so that he could simply circle the answer and send it back to enlighten us all.

"We didn't actually think that he would do it. But all credit to him, a few weeks later the letter returned!"