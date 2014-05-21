The Top 10 sexiest male sports according to women

Male sports stars seem to have it all and a recent survey suggests they could also have married women as well.

A survey by specialist anonymous dating website Victoria Milan has revealed over 50 per cent of women would prefer to have an affair with a professional athlete over an equally talented man in another field.

The survey also asked over 3200 women which sports they find the most attractive, with surfing, football and swimming high on the list.

CEO Sigurd Vedal says the survey proves that women are more interested in brawn over brains when it comes to affairs.

"Only seven per cent of respondents are interested in the "added extras" such as large bank accounts, magazine covers, fancy cars and designer clothing," he said.

"Real women are looking for real men – but having the physique of a sports star will increase the chances for gentlemen looking for a good time."

Vedal said while the physique of athletes was a turn on, the pitfalls of being in the limelight could turn women away.

"What's really telling is that 99 per cent of women surveyed said they would be scared of being exposed having an affair with a sports star than a regular Joe.

"While it might be a bit of fun behind closed doors, the reality of it might not be so attractive."