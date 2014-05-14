Huegill, wife plead guilty to cocaine charges

Retired Australian swimming champion Geoff Huegill and his publicist wife, Sara Hills, have pleaded guilty to cocaine charges.

The couple was caught with cocaine in a private suite at Sydney's Randwick racecourse last month.

They appeared in Waverly local court this morning.

The magistrate put the pair on a six-month good behaviour bond and recorded no conviction, noting the consequences for them in the lives were far greater than anything a court would impose.

The Huegills have apologised to their young daughters, to friends, their family and business partners.

"The two most important people we really want to thank for the support, or most importantly apologise to are our two beautiful daughters," Mr Huegill said.

"We're grateful of the love we have received from them and we recognise and realise that whilst they are quite young at the moment, at some stage in the future both Sara and I will have to have this conversation with our girls and hopefully their lives won't be affected as well.

"Both Sara and I take full responsibility for the consequences that we are both in, here today.

"We recognise that ...with our actions there will be consequences."

The pair has admitted the charges have affected their sponsorship deals but have not said to what degree.

Two-time Olympic medallist Huegill is the latest high-profile Australian swimmer to find himself in the spotlight.

Olympic greats Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett have both spent time in rehab this year.

Thorpe has been treated for depression and alcohol abuse while Hackett recently returned from a stint in the US for a sleeping pill addiction.

Huegill battled weight problems after retiring from swimming following the 2004 Athens Olympics.

He turned his life around by losing 45 kilograms and returning to the pool, winning the 100m butterfly at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.