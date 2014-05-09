Crazy video of extreme mountain biker

Reckon you ride pretty hard on your mountain bike? This guy rides harder.

Matt Hunter is a professional mountain biker from Canada, and a pretty good one at that.

Hunter's made his name in the industry after winning the 2003 "Ultimate Freeride Challenge" but he has given up contests now and focuses more on making high quality clips.

This snippet is no exception.

hunter gets horizontal to the ground, scraping his elbow on the gravel as he takes this 90 degree turn at full throttle.

It's pretty impressive stuff.