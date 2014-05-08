Video: Pitcher makes life-saving catch

Oakland pitcher Jesse Chavez has produced a stunning catch that not only ended the innings, but saved himself from serious injury.

In the fourth innings of Oakland's match against Seattle, Chavez was pitching to Mariners batter Michael Saunders.

Saunders nailed the pitch straight back at Chavez’s head, who was forced to take evasive action.

Somehow, and we doubt even Chavez knows how, the ball ended up in his glove and the innings was over.

It's either the greatest catch of the season or an old-fashioned fluke.

Either way, it prevented what would have been a very serious injury.