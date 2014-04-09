Dolphin 'sharkbombs' Kelly Slater video

The surfing world has been abuzz this week after video emerged of Kelly Slater seemingly having a close encounter with a shark while surfing in Western Australia.

A mysterious shadow can clearly be seen next to Slater as a surfs a wave in the Margaret River region, with fans speculating that the 11-time world champion may have survived a hairy moment with a shark.

But Steve Robertson from Association of Surfing Professionals has poured a big bucket cold, salty water on that theory.

"There was a actually a pod of dolphins in the area at the time, and Kelly actually got off the board and has essentially taken an underwater selfie with these dolphins," he said.

"There's no doubt about it, it's not a shark, it's not a ray or another surfer, it's actually a dolphin in the footage.