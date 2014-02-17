Matt Hall’s love for racing the Red Bull Air Race World Championship is borne out of an almost childlike-stubborness we can all relate to.

Matt Hall loves breaking the rules

Finally, after so many years of flying shackled by the necessary restrictions that surround air travel Hall was allowed to break all the rules.

Hall is a former RAAF fighter pilot as well as chief instructor at Fighter Combat Instructor course. Yes, Top Gun. He is also the first Australian to compete in the fabled Red Bull races.

And it is here he has the most fun flying.

“When you have your pilot’s licence you are restricted with what you are allowed to do,” Hall said.

“You have to fly above 500 feet, you cannot fly under bridges.

“Then all of a sudden there is an opportunity to do all the things you weren’t allowed to do.

“There are not many more things a pilot would like to do than fly just above some water and under a bridge, and now I get to do that.”

“I really think it is the ultimate in flying.”

It is certainly not for everyone though. In fact there are probably few people on the planet who could handle the forces these pilots put themselves through during a race.

So apart from the thousands of hours of flying experience needed to take control of one of these aircraft, which let’s face it you will never have, the body is also subject to serious trauma.

A Formula One driver experiences 4G, that is four times the force of gravity, when racing.

The average human actually passes out at 4G.

When Hall was a fighter pilot he put himself under 7.5G.

These Red Bull craft are capable of a staggering 14G and Hall will race the majority of each event at 10G.

“There is a little bit of just getting used to that kind of force and that is how most people get into pulling G,” Hall said.

“But once you get to these kind of levels you can’t just go out there and do it, you will get injured.

“I have to spend a fair bit of time in the gym for core strength. I cannot put on much bulk though because every extra kg of weight adds 10kg under that kind of force. So it is a balance.”

The Red Bull Air Race Championship takes place in eight different cities around the world in some truly spectacular locations, including Abu Dhabi, Rovinji in Croatia, Poland, the USA, China, Malaysia and the UK.

It draws huge crowds wherever it is held with Hall one of the more heavily supported pilots.

“It is such a unique event,” Hall said.

“Most people have seen car racing and it is exciting but it is on a fixed track and often you only get to see s small part of the course.

“But with the air races, everyone has an interest in aviation, and to be able to watch the whole race occur in front of your face without having to move around is fantastic.

“The most unique race I think is one in Budapest when we start with a fly-under of a bridge over the Danube. That is amazing.”

Hall is currently putting together the final touches on his plane before the first race in Abu Dhabi on February 28.

Part of the preparations included a fly-over of Manly Beach and Sydney Harbour.

“I just wanted to do something a bit fun before leaving Australia for the first race,” he said.

“Get out there, wave the flag and get some great footage at one of the most favourite locations on the planet. And it was a lot of fun.”