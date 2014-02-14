Oscar's Valentine's Day tribute to Reeva

Disgraced Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has published a stirring Valentine’s Day message to Reeva Steenkamp, the girlfriend shot dead inside their Pretoria house a year ago.

The note posted on the Oscar’s website reads:

“No words can adequately capture my feelings about the devastating accident that has caused such heartache for everyone who truly loved - and continues to love Reeva.

The pain and sadness – especially for Reeva’s parents, family and friends consumes me with sorrow.

The loss of Reeva and the complete trauma of that day, I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

- Oscar”

Known previously as ‘The Blade Runner’, double-amputee Oscar Pistorius competed in the London 2012 Olympics before claiming gold at the Paralympics.

He was a national hero in South Africa before fatally shooting Reeva Steenkamp in the bathroom of their house in the pre-dawn hours of Valentine’s Day 2013.

The timing of the dedication falls less than one month before Pistorius is due to stand trial for Steenkamp’s murder.