It doesn't matter what code you follow, all contact sport fans love a huge hockey hit.

Huge hockey hit EPIC FAIL

Even if you can't follow the puck and have little time for the NHL on a regular basis watching some of the bone jarring bumps these padded behemoths unleash on each other is an exhilarating and terrifying experience.

It doesn't matter if you don't follow sport in the slightest. everybody loves a good fail video.

So this clip has something for everyone.

There is the anticipation for sports fans as they see the hockey player line up his opponent on the fence, that second where you rise up out of your seat a bit expecting the clash of bodies, who will come off second best, will someone end up on the ice, will the pair throw off their gloves and perform that ever-comical dance-fight on the ice, will the benches be cleared?

And then there is the almost-languid move of the intended target, shifting a half foot to his left just in time to watch his wide-eyed attacker go hurtling past, head first into the fence. FAIL.

See, something for everyone. Have a watch, it gets better every time.