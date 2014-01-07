Police may charge an American mixed martial arts fighter after he reportedly fended off four home intruders, killing one and seriously injuring another.

MMA fighter kills home intruder in New Mexico

Joe Torrez, who has a 1-5 career record, was reportedly at his New Mexico home shortly before 2am on New Years Day when his sister arrived and said she’d been "jumped".

Las Cruces Sun-News reports Torrez then received a threatening phone call from 22-year-old Leonard Calvillio.

"I'm big Eastside," Calvillo said, referring to a gang.

"I'll kill you and your family... I will go to your house."

Shortly afterwards, Calvillo forced his way into Torrez’s home along with 25-year-old Sal Garces, his 19-year-old brother Raymond Garces and 20-year-old Nathan Avalos.

Torrez fatally beat and stabbed the older Garces brother and hospitalised Avalos with severe facial injuries.

The younger Garces and Calvillo fled the scene, but were arrested a short time later.

According to reports, Raymond Garces told police the altercation was sparked by a previous incident.

Torrez's attorney, CJ McElhinney, says his client was acting in self-defence and “was fighting for his life".

Calvillo has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of conspiracy and criminal damage to property, while Raymond Garces was charged with two counts of conspiracy and criminal damage to property.

Police are still investigating and they have not ruled out charging Avalos or Torrez.

A Facebook group, Support Joe Torrez, has attracted almost 6000 likes.