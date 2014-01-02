When the US Olympic men's ice hockey team was announced on Wednesday, the players were informed they made the cut around the same time.

America's next Olympian is ... a 67-year-old Canadian?

The hope was to cut down on leaks and social media declarations before the big reveal.

So Jim Johansson, USA Hockey's director of hockey operations, and his staff sent text messages to the players who made the Sochi 2014 team before the official announcement in the city of Ann Arbor.

One of those players was Ryan Kesler (left) of the Vancouver Canucks, who played for the Americans in the Vancouver Olympics as well.

He didn't get the message.

But Gord Miller of Canadian sports network TSN explains who actually did.

Yes, according to Miller, the U.S. Olympic management reached out to a 67-year-old Canadian to congratulate him on his selection to the team.

We reached out to Johansson for comment, as he's in Sweden for the World Junior championship, but our text wasn't immediately returned.

We await his response, or that of the elderly Canadian man who accidentally received it.

