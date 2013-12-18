Aussie surfer Mick Fanning entered an elite club this week, claiming his third world title at the Pipe Masters in Hawaii.

Kelly Slater's amazing pipeline perspective

Fanning’s performance was far from flawless, however the Gold Coast surfer managed to catch near-perfect waves with just seconds to go in his last two heats to deny surfing legend Kelly Slater a 12th surfing crown.

Slater took out the pipeline event for the seventh time but it wasn’t enough to prevent Fanning from taking the world title.

While the American surfer failed in his bid for a first world title since 2011, he showed he still has fun on tour by strapping a GoPro waterproof camera to his surfboard to give us an amazing first-hand look into professional pipeline surfing.

The emergence of GoPro technology has provided extreme sports with a new perspective and allows cameras to go where traditional technology can't.

Marketed at consumers, the cameras are providing weekend warriors and professionals the opportunity to showcase their skills to the world.

= Watch the full video here =