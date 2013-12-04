Tony Hawk confirmed for BOWL-A-RAMA Bondi

Sydney will welcome Tony Hawk to Bondi this February, with the legendary skateboarder confirmed to join an international field of competitors at Vans BOWL-A-RAM Bondi – from Tuesday 18 February to Saturday 22 February 2014.

Celebrating its 10th birthday next year, Vans BOWL-A-RAMA Bondi, has grown to become one of the biggest professional concrete series around the globe.

It will see the sparkling water and soft sands of Bondi Beach surrounded by a skateboarding precinct that will not only host thrilling skateboarding action, but will also see the biggest week of skateboarding-infused cultural festivities in Australia.

Destination NSW CEO, Sandra Chipchase said: “As an exclusive ambassador for Vans BOWL-A-RAMA Bondi, Tony Hawk will capture the attention of the global action sports community and offer great opportunity to showcase Sydney and NSW as key youth lifestyle destinations.”

Event organiser, Frontside Events Director, Chad Ford said: “We started from such humble beginnings all those years ago and to be here 10 years later is truly amazing. This year we are set to have the best line-up of riders in the world celebrate with us.

Tony Hawk alongside Vans legendary skater Steve Caballero and new world champion Pedro Barros will join the rest of the world’s best skaters to make Vans BOWL-A-RAMA Bondi the most iconic bowl skate competition there is.