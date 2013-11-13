Olympic legend Dawn Fraser says she would have given fellow swimmer Stephanie Rice a smack on the backside for the lack of respect the 25-year-old has shown her.

'I would have given Stephanie Rice a spanking'

Fraser, who won gold medals at three consecutive Olympics, has pulled no punches about Rice, who herself won three Olympic golds in Beijing in 2008.

"It did disappoint me that Stephanie Rice sometimes didn't show respect for the rest of the team," Fraser said of her time with Rice on reality television series The Celebrity Apprentice.

"I told her that on the show, saying that if she were my daughter, I would put her over my knee and smack her backside!"

Fraser's stinging attack on Rice features in her new book, What I Learned Along The Way.

"For the most part, I think I got on well with the other people involved," Fraser wrote.

"Some of the others? Let's just say I won't be expecting a Christmas card from them!"

At the book's launch on Tuesday night, Fraser made no apologies for her forthright opinions.

"There's no holding back. I say it as it is," she said.

"When I have something to say, I'm very direct in saying it.

"That's the way I am."