Man quits job to watch Game One

Most of the time personal sacrifices are necessary for the greater good.

But sometimes, those personal sacrifices need to be made so you're not living in your own world of regret 15 years down the road.

The latter was the case for Gino Marcello, who earlier this week quit his job as a furniture salesman in Rochester, NY so he could attend Game 1 of the World Series on Wednesday night in Boston.

Yeah, that's a mighty big sacrifice, especially during the uncertain times we're going through right now. But for Marcello, there really was no decision once his boss attempted to put the kibosh on his World Series plans.

From Cut 4:

"He said I couldn't take off this week because I didn't get him enough notice," Marcello said. "I told him I wasn't coming in. And here I am."

Hey, Mr. Boss Man, how much notice can you expect when the world didn't know the Red Sox would be appearing in the World Series until Saturday? It's not like everyone has their own Ticket Oak, either. And those $6 tickets you heard about? They don't actually exist. For some, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when you can get your hands on a World Series ticket. Given Marcello's good fortune, a little flexibility would seemingly be in order here.

Then again, business is business, too. His boss just better hope his stand against Marcello was in the best interest of business long-term.

For Marcello's part, he didn't seem too down about the situation. He even showed up to Fenway Park carrying a "I Quit My Job 4 This" sign. Perhaps his résumé was attached as well, although he didn't seem too concerned about his impending job search.

"I'll find something new," Marcello said. "It's worth it."

If based strictly on results, it certainly was worth it for Marcello. The Red Sox turned several Cardinals misplays and a quick lead into an easy 8-1 victory in Game 1.

But was it worth it for his friend pictured upper left in the photo above? According to MLB.com's Alyson Footer, he also sacrificed by missing a big test at school on Wednesday.

"I'm missing a biology test," he said. "I'm done. I'll probably fail the class but it's Game 1, baby. It's worth it. Game 1 in Fenway. C'mon, man."

To some, sacrificing so much for a sporting event seems silly and misguided. For others, it's a decision they know they'd have to wrestle with. And for those who have done it, it's a story to tell, and in some cases a life milestone. For Marcello and company, it sounds like a milestone that he won't soon regret, so here's to their moment and memories made on Wednesday.

