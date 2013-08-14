Fanning gearing up for Teahupoo challenge

Mick Fanning might be winless in 2013 but sitting pretty on top of the ASP World Championship Tour rankings halfway through the year, he has good reason to be confident going into Teahupoo this week.

“As long as I’m surfing well and not making big mistakes I think everything is going to fall my way sooner or later,” Fanning told Yahoo7 Sport from his home on the Gold Coast.

With waves anywhere from two, to seven metres high, the Tahiti break is as much feared as it is worshipped by surfers around the world.

“That’s the beauty of it, just trying to see if you can fit in with Mother Nature at such a dangerous and notorious break,” Fanning said.

“You’ve got to have that fear otherwise you might make really stupid decisions.

“But once you put on that singlet, everything in your mind, all that fear gets pushed to one side and you just go for it.”

Starting this week, the man they call ‘White Lightening’ will be out to defend his 2012 win at the Billabong Pro Tahiti.

World champion surfers Kelly Slater and childhood mate Joel Parkinson are hot on Fanning’s heels in second and third overall, respectively.

Though he admits it’s a little nerve-wracking having two surfers of that calibre so close behind him, Fanning is trying not to get caught up on the current standings, instead insisting to take things heat by heat.

“Every event you go in, I try and go as many heats ahead of them just to bridge that gap, because we’re very aware exactly where each of us sits,” he said.

“But I try not to think about the other person. If I try to play mind games or try to figure them out I just stuff myself up, so I always just concentrate on me.”

When he’s not taking on the world’s best surfers on tour, Fanning might be catching a bit of footy, watching his beloved Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, but he’s never too far from the surf and sand.

Recently Fanning mentored a couple of young grommets Mikey Wright and Luke Hynd in a trip to Indonesia.

Reflecting on his early life in surfing, Fanning says it’s very different being a grommet nowadays.

“I think with technology and the internet they have more access to everything, “ Fanning explained.

“They can see what everyone else is doing whereas when we were growing up we heard these names in the magazines, but you never really got to see them before you were in competition with them.”

As a grommet on the Gold Coast Fanning was in the right place in the right time to surf amongst the best. Able to sit back and watch the likes of Luke Egan and Mark Occhilupo, then surf alongside ‘Parko’, it was the perfect environment to forge a champion.

“It was never a thing like, ‘okay surfing is everything’, it was more about improving everyday and luckily I ended up where I am,” Fanning says modestly.

In the type of form that could see him crowned an ASP World Champion for the third time, Fanning is showing no signs of slowing down, despite being somewhat of a veteran on the tour.

At the ripe old age of 32, one thing Fanning is certain of is that he won’t be sticking around as long as 41-year-old trailblazer Kelly Slater.

“I don’t want to be 40 and still be on tour!” Fanning said.

“I want to do some other things, but for now I have a few more years on the tour that’s for sure.

“I just haven’t had an event that all flowed my way this year, so hopefully it all goes my way in the back end of the season.”

Mick Fanning, Mikey Wright and Luke Hynd appear in a special feature series ‘FOCUS’ produced by Red Bull Media House.